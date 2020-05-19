Follow @JosephWilkesWDM

Crucial, a global brand of Micron Consumer Products Group and Micron Technology Inc has appointed leading South African IT hardware distributor Syntech as its distribution partner.

Syntech is an IT distribution company, established in 2002. The company sources new products from international manufacturers, distributing a number of brands including OCZ, Patriot, Gainward, G-Tech, Sonnet, ATTO, RaidMax, CP Plus and Qihan. Based in Cape Town, South Africa, it distributes a range of computer related products throughout sub-Saharan Africa.

Micron Technology is one of the largest memory manufacturers in the world and Crucial has more than 15 years of experience, with a product line including award-winning solid state drives and memory for more than 50,000 different laptops, desktops, workstations, servers, and other systems

As a brand of Micron, Crucial is able to work directly with engineers to develop and refine products, with the goal of being industry-leading and high quality.

Syntech will initially deliver the Crucial M500 memory storage range to the market.

The range was awarded 4.5 stars out of 5 by online reviewer TechRadar, which cited the value for money and good performance as plus points for the drive.

Ryan Martyn, Director of Syntech and the President of EO Cape Town (Entrepreneurs’ Organisation) says: “Crucial is a fantastic addition to our storage offering. We look forward to being the premier storage solutions distributor in South Africa.”

The M500 range also includes a terabyte-class 960GB SSD, with read/write performance and improved command latency.

Crucial researches, manufactures, tests and sells premium memory and storage solutions.

The Crucial range is distributed by Syntech, and is now available for purchase via resellers.

A spokesman for Syntech said: "With nearly instant boot times, top level hardware encryption technology, advanced controller technology and custom firmware, extensive quality and reliability testing, and a three year limited warranty, the Crucial M500 range is a market leader."