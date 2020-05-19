South African satellite company signs deal with China's only commercial satellite operator

Stay Connected! Follow @AfricaBizReview and @MrNLon on Twitter. Like our Facebook Page.

Dr Sias Mostert of Space Commercial Services Holdings (SCSH), on behalf of a subsidiary SCS Global Information (SCS Gi), and Dr Wei Sun of Twenty First Century Aerospace Technology Asia (21AT), have signed a Master Distributor Agreement for the marketing and sales of high-resolution satellite imagery from their recently launched TripleSat Constellation.

SCSH is South Africa's largest private satellite company with a speciality in small satellite assembly, integration and global information services. Based in Beijing, Twenty First Century Aerospace 21AT is China's only earth observation commercial satellite operator

A commercial Earth observation satellite operator based in Beijing, 21AT purchased the capacity of the TripleSat Constellation and is releasing this satellite data for purchase across the world. Successfully launched in July 2015, the TripleSat Constellation consists of three identical electro-optical satellites that make it possible to target anywhere on the planet once per day.

The satellites are designed to provide one metre panchromatic and four metre multispectral imagery products with a swath of 24km; offering the best combination of spatial and time resolution resulting in numerous operational applications for customers across the continent.

Mr. Wang Zhiyong, CEO of 21AT Asia, said: “TripleSat is currently undergoing in-orbit commissioning and the initial data acquisition has produced high quality images. The radiometric calibration is continuing and all three satellites are moving towards their designed positions in the Constellation.”

Dr. Mostert, Managing Director of SCSH, added: “The imagery data can support a wide range of applications such as crop assessments, forestry management and deforestation, environmental protection, insurance risk assessments, infrastructure monitoring, urban and rural development, border control and maritime security.

“SCS Global Information is now able to provide its clients with independent all-source analytic services ensuring the delivery of timely, actionable information to the point of decision.”

The signing of this agreement marks what will surely be a solid shift towards adopting more satellite technology and fully realising the myriad of exciting possibilities that it offers, not to mention economic and time-management benefits.

