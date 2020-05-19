Article
Standard Chartered accelerates digital strategy across Africa

By Maureen Maingi
May 19, 2020
It was announced today that Standard Chartered has launched digital banks in Botswana, Zambia and Zimbabwe as a part of its digital transformation strategy in Africa. The next multi-market launch of its digital bank will be in Uganda, Tanzania, Ghana and Kenya in the first quarter of the year and Côte d'Ivoire in 2018.

Commenting on the launch, Sunil Kaushal, Regional CEO, Africa and Middle East said: “This is a significant achievement for the Bank having now launched digital banks in 8 markets in 15 months of our initial launch in Côte d'Ivoire.”

“The growing population of Africa is demanding faster and more convenient banking and it has been very rewarding to witness increased acceptance and a growing demand for our digital products across the continent. We have an exciting pipeline of product launches on this platform which will position us as the premier digital bank in our markets of choice,” he said. 

In the last 15 months, Standard Chartered has launched its digital banks in eight markets across Sub-Saharan Africa. In Côte d’Ivoire alone, there were over 18,000 new registered accounts. In Uganda the bank has increased eight times. 





 

