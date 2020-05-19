Article
Statoil recruits Accenture to manage the digital transformation of its global operations

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
Statoil has enlisted Accenture to oversee the digitalisation of its global operations over the next three years.

The Norwegian oil and gas giant recently unveiled its digital roadmap which will see it invest 1-2bn NOK before 2020 on improving connectivity, maximising data and implementing artificial intelligence.

Now Accenture, the global consulting firm, will step onboard with a specific remit to provide end-to-end support in data science, AI, robotics and cognitive computing.

Statoil has promised to deliver 'oil and gas more effectively with lower greenhouse gas emissions, be a leader within carbon capture and storage, and invest substantially in renewable energy'. 

The three-year master service agreement with Accenture will be coordinated by Statoil’s Digital Center of Excellence, which manages digitalisation efforts across the company.

"We look forward to supporting Statoil on its digitalization journey, enabling safer and more effective operations with improved decision-making, new value creation and enhanced efficiency,” said Accenture's Gunnar Presthus.

"This will build on Accenture’s successful delivery of digital services for Statoil in both North America and Norway."

