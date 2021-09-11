Technology, AI, Cyber Live provides insights for the EMEA

If you are looking for expert technology insights or you are in need of direction when it comes to securing your digital business practices, the Technology, AI, Cyber Live event is something you do not want to miss. Not only are we serving up the speakers that could inspire your digital transformation strategy, but they will also provide region-specific insights as we cover APAC, EMEA and North America throughout the day.

Outside of the UK? No Problem!

The virtual viewing platform provides ample opportunities for businesses in all regions to attend the regional day of the event, which will be held on the 16th of September—the last chance to make the most of our keynote speakers and interactive digital platform. Hear from C-Level executives from leading tech organisations and engage with them via one-to-one sessions to gain region-specific insights. So don’t miss it!

Let’s meet two of the event speakers!

Regional insights at Technology, AI, Cyber Live

Europe, Middle East and Africa:

Wayne Butterfield

If it’s AI & Cognitive Automation insights you are looking for, Wayne Butterfield’s extensive experience in intelligent automation will certainly provide value to your day-to-day business practices. As Global Lead for Intelligent Automation Solutions at ISG Automation, Butterfield will bring value to the event, with discussions on Chat Bots, Machine Vision, NLP, Machine Learning and many more examples of applying automated systems.

Kary Bheemaiah

Chief Technology Information Officer and author of The Blockchain Alternative, Kary Bheemaiah’s role in Capgemini Group’s Technology, Innovation and Ventures council focuses primarily on emerging technologies and how they impact various business sectors.

In 2021, Bheemaiah became an Official Member of Forbes Technology and has an extensive record of educational experience: lecturing at Moody’s Analytics Knowledge Services, mentoring at Startupbootcamp, and was a Senior Fellow at École des Ponts Business School

Technology, AI, Cyber Live is sponsored by Leidos, a recognised leader in cybersecurity for healthcare, defence, and civil business.

To read more about the event and sign up today, click here.