Telefónica and Huawei join forces to help small businesses with digital adoption

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) will now be able to call on Telefónica and Huawei to help with their digital transformations.

The two telcos have signed a 'global alliance' for the development of a network solution that will enable SMEs to securely connect its premises and off-site workers.

Their Network Service Platform and Cloud VPN will also give small businesses the opportunity to monitor and manage its services in real time while providing security from cyber-attacks.

Though the platform will only initially be available in Argentina and Chile, Telefónica and Huawei hope to roll it out across Europe in the not too distant future.

"Telefónica has a long tradition in supporting SMEs," said Hugo de los Santos, Director Global B2B Products & Services. "Now that digitalisation is transforming everything at an unparalleled speed we want to keep playing a key role supporting their digital transformation."

Huawei's President of Network Product Line Kevin Hu added: "Huawei CloudEPN (Enterprise Private Network) solution aims to help carriers provide SDN based agile and on-demand enterprise interconnection services for customers, meeting requirements of rapid innovations and fast changes of enterprise demands."

Telefónica, headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world with operations in 17 countries and 344 million accesses around the world.