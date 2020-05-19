Article
Technology

Telefónica and Huawei join forces to help small businesses with digital adoption

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) will now be able to call on Telefónica and Huawei to help with their digital transformations.

The two telcos have signed a 'global alliance' for the development of a network solution that will enable SMEs to securely connect its premises and off-site workers.

Their Network Service Platform and Cloud VPN will also give small businesses the opportunity to monitor and manage its services in real time while providing security from cyber-attacks.

See also:


Though the platform will only initially be available in Argentina and Chile, Telefónica and Huawei hope to roll it out across Europe in the not too distant future.

"Telefónica has a long tradition in supporting SMEs," said Hugo de los Santos, Director Global B2B Products & Services. "Now that digitalisation is transforming everything at an unparalleled speed we want to keep playing a key role supporting their digital transformation."

Huawei's President of Network Product Line Kevin Hu added: "Huawei CloudEPN (Enterprise Private Network) solution aims to help carriers provide SDN based agile and on-demand enterprise interconnection services for customers, meeting requirements of rapid innovations and fast changes of enterprise demands."

Telefónica, headquartered in Madrid, Spain, is one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world with operations in 17 countries and 344 million accesses around the world.

Digital TransformationDigital Disruptiontechnology transformationTelefónica digital transformation
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability