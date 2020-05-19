TomTom to deliver key exhibit at developer conference

Follow @AfricaBizReview on Twitter.

This year’s Developer Day and User Conference in Midrand plays host to the mighty TomTom who will be exploring connected services alongside real-time updates.

TomTom became a household name after it pioneered the use of GPS SatNav technology to help drivers reach their destinations. Today the company provides crucial traffic data to a wide variety of other companies and governments.

Other speakers include representatives from IBM Bluemix and Infotech who will be discussing fleet management technology and how this will affect business strategy. Dr Johann Andersen from the University of Stellenbosch will explain how traffic data is used in a number of civil studies and SANRAL’s Alex van Niekerk will outline the role TomTom has played in providing traffic management data.

Promoting his company’s involvement in the event, Etienne Louw, General Manager for TomTom Africa said: “The Developer Day and User Conference plans to showcase some of the company’s leading mapping and location based services solutions.”

The User Conference will explore what drives business’ logistics and transport needs and how application development can cater to these often complicated requirements.

Keynote speakers from TomTom and leading technology partner deCarta will also explore a range of topics including fleet management, traffic information, and road systems management, amongst others.

The conference is scheduled to take place on April the 21st.