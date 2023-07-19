Top 10 technology companies in Europe

With EMEA spending in technology to reach US$131bn by the end of 2023, the next wave of business transformation is emerging. Organisations are shifting from isolated digital capabilities to creating the foundations for a shared reality that seamlessly combines the physical and digital worlds.

According to Accenture’s latest report, four key trends for the industry in the coming years include digital identities; transparency and the demand for data; generalising AI - in particular, generative AI, language models and foundation models; and the growing relationship between science and technology.

