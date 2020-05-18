Toshiba refocuses B2B attention in the Middle East

Toshiba, the global diversified provider of information technology and communications solutions provider, looks set to strengthen its footprint across the Middle East.

In an announcement made this week, Toshiba stated a renewed strategy for the Middle East, moving its focus towards the business computing market through the development of business to business (B2B) PC devices solutions.

With the new strategy, Toshiba will concentrate on its customers in the Pan-Middle Eastern region, providing innovative product solutions built on mobility, security and reliability.

"With over 30 years' heritage in the business device market, solving business challenges and driving efficiencies is in our DNA. We have been present in the Middle Eastern market for several years providing advanced technological solutions through our PC offerings," said Maki Yamashita, Senior Vice President, PC & Solutions EMEA, Toshiba Europe GmbH. "Our renewed focus is to grow our presence in the Middle East substantially, and ensure we are seen as a leading B2B PC business that provides innovative technology - helping businesses to address the challenges that trends such as digital transformation and the mobile workforce are presenting to them."

"Businesses in the Middle East are under increasing pressure to make sure that they have the technology and processes in place to meet employee demands for flexible, secure working solutions. Embracing mobile technology not only drives staff engagement and workplace satisfaction, but also increases productivity while making long term cost savings" adds Yamashita.

With the Middle East embracing the technology of today and processing more and more data, the move comes at the optimum time.

For employees handling increasing volumes of sensitive information, Toshiba has a number of client solutions that remove the threat of malware from being stored on devices, as well eliminate data theft in the event of a device being lost or stolen.

"We are seeing an increase in businesses looking for hardware solutions that not only solve business challenges, but drive efficiencies and address the need for more flexible, secure working solutions", said Mr. Yasser M. Ghoneim, Enterprise Marketing Group General Manager, El Araby. "Combined with a solution like TMZC that empowers staff to work on the move, while following all of the business security regulations, will be a much-anticipated proposition in the Middle East."

Toshiba has adopted a more focused B2B distribution strategy to ensure the end-user has access to all its product solutions, with partners across the region including ABM in KSA, El Araby in Egypt, Al Futtaim in UAE, ABM in Kuwait, and Mannai in Qatar.

"Toshiba is a well-known and respected brand in the Middle East, we're looking forward to working together on its renewed B2B strategy to grow its position in this competitive sector," adds Mr. Rajagopal. S, General Manager, Al Futtaim Electronic, Techserve.

"We believe the investments we are making across EMEA are creating strong conditions for growing our PC business in our core regions and sectors," adds Yamashita. "We're confident in the strength of our renewed strategy and channel partners and are aiming for sustained growth across the Middle East."