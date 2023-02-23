UAE cyber leaders told to go on the attack against hackers

Attack is the best form of defence when it comes to cloud and cyber security. That’s one of the key messages from a roundtable event held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on 22 February.

This positive rallying call came from speaker Dr Aloysius Cheang, Chief Security Officer Huawei Middle East & Central Asia, who took to the stage at the W Yas Island Hotel for a roundtable entitled The Future of Cloud Security in the Middle East – presented by Cyber magazine, sister title to Business Chief.

“We are going to take the banner to the enemy’s territory so that the cost is on them rather than on us,” said Dr Cheang. “Cyber security is cloud security, and security is the way of business.”

Dr Cheang was joined on stage by Dragan Pendic, Director – Cloud Security, G42; and Shivani Jariwala, Director Cloud Services, CPX, and President of the Cloud Security Alliance UAE Chapter.

The roundtable examined the current state of cloud adoption and security in the region as well as provided preliminary findings from an ongoing survey.

