[Video] 44% of 2014 Cyber Attacks come from Germany and the USA

Almost half of cyber-attacks are being launched from Germany and the USA, according to a 2014 report from Kaspersky Lab.

This year the company saw a considerable growth in the number of malicious attacks on users’ computer and mobile devices, further development of financial malware and a change in the vectors of web attacks.

In 2013, most web attacks were carried out using malicious web resources located in the USA and Russia, while in 2014 Germany hosted more malicious sites than anywhere except the USA. The Netherlands has remained in third place.

Some key figures include:

6.2 billon malicious attacks on users’ computer and mobile devices were blocked by Kaspersky Lab antivirus products in 2014, one billion more than in 2013. 38 percent of user computers were subjected to at least one web attack over the year. 44 per cent of web attacks neutralised by Kaspersky Lab products were carried out using malicious web resources located in the US (27.5 percent of all attacks) and Germany (16.6 percent). The Netherlands (13.4 percent) came third. Attempts to steal money via online access to bank accounts were blocked on almost 2,000,000 user computers. Kaspersky Lab products protected their users from an average of 3.9 million internet-based attacks a day. Kaspersky Lab's web antivirus detected over 123,000,000 unique malicious objects: 74 per cent of them were found at malicious URLs. A total of 3.7 million attempts to infect OS X- based computers were blocked by Kaspersky Lab products An average Mac user encountered nine threats during the year Kaspersky Lab solutions blocked 1.4 million attacks on Android-based devices, four times as many as last year.

In terms of mobile, Kaspersky found 295,500 new mobile malicious programs in 2014, 2.8 times as many as in 2013, while the number of Trojans jumped nine-fold to 12,100. One in five Android users experience some form of threat to their device.

Watch the video below to find out more.