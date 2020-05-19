Article
Technology

[Video] Driverless Audi RS7 Hits 225kmh on Hockenheimring Race Track

By Annifer Jackson
May 19, 2020
Audi's latest innovation in the dirverless car sphere saw its RS7 reach speeds of 225 kilometres an hour during its first laps on Hockenheimring race track in Germany.

It is equipped with Audi "Piloted Driving" technology which utlises sensors, cameras, and GPS systems which the manufacturer says is accurate down to the centimeter. 

The sporty sedan, a 560 horse-power machine with a twin-turbocharged V8 enghine, is one of a host of cars being developed across the world designed to run on an automated system, with the German company cranking up the speed beyond what has been seen by the likes of Google and BMW, which is testing its newest driverless vehicle on the busy streets of Beijing and Shanghai.  

The test car used by Audi is nicknamed Bobby, who was shown the green flag to roar round Hockenheimring by German football ace Bastien Schweinsteiger. 

Watch the video below to see the driverless RS7 in action. 

