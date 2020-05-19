Article
[Video] Driverless Mercedes-Benz Future Truck 2025 Hits the Road

By Annifer Jackson
May 19, 2020
German manufacturing giant Mercedes-Benz, owned by Daimler, has been testing its revolutionary autonomous Future Truck 2025 on the A14 autobahn in Magdeburg. 

The driverless vehicle with its ‘highway pilot’ system boasts more efficiency, lower fuel consumption, lower emissions and enhanced safety when compared to conventional HGVs. 

It has intelligent sensors and cameras which cover all areas including traditional blind spots, and can free up driver’s time which can be dedicated to more productive tasks in new ‘transport manager’ roles, according to Mercedes.

The new truck reached speeds of 80km/h and is being developed as part of the Shaping Future Transportation initiative by Daimler Trucks to conserve resources, reduce emissions of all kinds and at the same time ensure the highest possible level of traffic safety. It could well re-shape the logistics domain of supply chains for many businesses. 

Watch the video below to find out more. 

