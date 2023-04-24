Islamic Coin is set to be a game-changer in Islamic finance.

As the world’s first Sharia-compliant cryptocurrency, this soon-to-be-launched coin is promising to take the financial ecosystem to a new level of ethics.

And investors are biting.

Not only is Islamic Coin (ISLM) an industry first mover, as the first cryptocurrency to strictly abide by Islamic principles and traditions on finance, but it is set to become the first-ever coin to bring direct economic value to a community.

Currently still in private sales phase, but due to be unveiled to the public across top global exchanges next month, Islamic Coin says it will give the Muslim community worldwide a financial instrument for the Digital Age that will enable seamless transactions, while supporting philanthropy and innovation.

As the native currency of Haqq, a community-run network from Swiss-based non-profit Haqq Association that is truly compliant with Shariah law, Islamic Coin has a finite total supply and 10% of each issuance is automatically dedicated for philanthropic purposes.

As Islamic Coin’s co-founder Mohammed AlKaff AlHashmi puts it: “I came to the conclusion that if we want to do something successful and meaningful in the blockchain and crypto world, then we should bring something that we are the first movers in, and it should address the needs of and add value to the community.”

It seems likely, that when officially launched in May, Islamic Coin will both deliver on success and meaning, given the support it has so far secured from financial institutions and venture capitalists.