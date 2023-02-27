UAE ramps up Web3 with world’s first digital assets oasis

World firsts are nothing new for the UAE. The tiny nation with big ambitions has been rolling out world-beating innovative initiatives since its creation in the seventies.

And its latest initiative – to create the world’s first freezone dedicated to digital and virtual asset companies – speaks directly to its core ambition, to be the world’s most innovative country.

While still in its infancy compared to many other global cities, Dubai is already punching well above its weight – not just leading the Arab world in innovation but ranking among the top three innovation economies in the Northern Africa and Western Asia region, and 36th globally, according to the WIP Global Innovation Index.

Thanks to its thriving community of startup incubators and accelerators, along with TECOM Group’s portfolio of business districts, and more than 40 multidisciplinary free zones (where expats and foreign investors can have full ownership of companies) the emirates also rank number one regionally and 19th globally in attracting foreign direct investment (FDI).

And this latest initiative, RAK Digital Assets Oasis – announced by the Government of Ras Al Khaimah, and located in RAK – perfectly aligns with the UAE's position as a primary destination for innovation.

Described by Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of RAK Digital Assets Oasis, as the “freezone of the future for the companies of the future”, the ecosystem is being designed to support the “ambitions of entrepreneurs from around the world” with an innovation-enabling environment.