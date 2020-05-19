Vodacom cuts roaming rates in nine African countries

Vodacom Tanzania customers can expect huge roaming savings when travelling to nine African countries where Vodacom and its various partners operate.

These countries include South Africa, Mozambique, Lesotho, DRC Congo and Ghana for Vodacom, Kenya (Safaricom), Rwanda (MTN), Uganda (MTN), Uganda (UTL) and Burundi (UCOM).

Vodacom subscribers both post-paid and pre-paid will be able to receive free incoming calls and incoming SMS, make calls and surf on the internet at affordable rates while visiting in one of these African countries with listed networks.

READ MORE FROM AFRICAN BUSINESS REVIEW:

South Africa's dirty feet - counting carbon emissions

Traditional vs. new marketing methods

Changing the landscape of money transfers

These networks are Vodacom Lesotho, Vodacom Mozambique, Vodacom South Africa, Vodacom DRC, Vodafone Ghana and Safaricom Kenya, MTN Rwanda, MTN Uganda, UTL Uganda, and UCOM Burundi networks.

Commenting on the new Africa roaming service, Rene Meza, Managing Director at Vodacom Tanzania says, “We know that people want to remain connected at an affordable rate whether they are at home or on holiday in South Africa or travelling for work in Ghana and that nobody likes the headache of worrying about roaming bills.

“What we’re launching today is a solution to give our customers peace of mind when travelling. Data roaming has been and still is an expensive affair for most operators and today we are so proud to reduce substantially together with voice and SMS our data roaming charges for our customers travelling in any of our African family.

“This and the many products and services we have launched lately at Vodacom Tanzania are in keeping with our promise to stay the best, with the most value network in Tanzania. More should be expected from us in the coming weeks and months,” concluded Meza.

African Business Review is now available on the iPad. Click here to download it.