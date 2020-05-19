Article
Technology

Vodacom network outage angers customers

By Bizclik Editor
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Thousands of Vodacom customers were left angry yesterday as a network blackout prevented many from making and receiving calls and SMS messages.

Vodacom said the outage, which affected subscribers in selected spots across the country, was a “multiple failure of transmission system equipment which provides the connectivity to support the wireless network.”

Cellphone subscribers were reporting network problems from about 11am till 5pm yesterday, with some demanding compensation.

Vodacom posted a statement on its Facebook page, which included a statement from Chief Technical Officer Andries Delport.

 

 

READ MORE FROM THE WDM CONTENT NETWORK:

To read the latest edition of African Business Review, click here.

 

“We’re currently working flat out to get service restored to all customers as quickly as possible. We expect that network congestion could persist into this evening but are confident that it will subside quickly,” he said.

“From here we will be running a full investigation into the cause of the failure and more importantly how we can further improve network redundancy. We apologise to every customer who has been affected. What happened today was not acceptable and we will make sure that we do everything possible to avoid a recurrence.”

Discussing the overall plans for the network, Delport said: "We are spending more than R6-billion on our network in South Africa this year to improve our service to all customers. We will be increasing the number of 3G base stations and adding significantly to our own transmission network capacity."

VodacomVodacom transmission failurenetwork outage south africa
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability