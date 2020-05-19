Article
Web4Africa extends data centres to Ghana and Kenya

May 19, 2020
Web4Africa, the Web Hosting Company, has extended its hosting infrastructure on the continent.

The firm has expanded its data centre presence across both east and west Africa, in Kenya and Ghana, allAfrica revealed.

This brings the firm’s total data centres to four, with the two previously existing sites in South Africa and Nigeria.

The company intends to offer Ghana and Kenya local hosting services with improved delivery due to the centres’ locations.

Web4Africa was established in 2002, and has since introduced a range of solutions, including Web Hosting, Virtual Server, and Dedicated Server Hosting.

As part of the services, customers are able to select from any of the four data centre locations closest to them in order to benefit from low latency and faster speeds.

The company’s offering comes in four plans to meet the business needs of small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs).

