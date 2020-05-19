Windows phone devices available to African market

Windows Phone devices will soon be available in the Middle East and Africa region thanks to Microsoft’s partnership with wireless distributor Brightpoint.

The Windows Phone Online Shop is due to launch later this year. The fully-fledged e-commerce website, available in English, French, Arabic and Turkish will allow consumers to purchase Windows phones for the first time.

In addition to being able to buy phones, visitors will be able to compare different models, read reviews, and watch demo videos to get a good understanding of the product range, with individual country access to the shop being rolled out after the initial launch.

“Smartphone growth is fuelling the worldwide mobile phone market. IDC recently projected that Windows Phone will have the second largest share of the smartphone market by 2015,” said Gustavo Fuchs, Microsoft Mobility Director, Middle East and Africa.

“We are seeing huge smartphone growth in the region and this is expected to continue with a prediction of 38 percent year on year growth for 2012.”

Anurag Gupta, President of Brightpoint Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: "Our expertise in offering e-commerce and supply chain solutions will enable consumers across Middle East and Africa to purchase devices online to be delivered to their doorstep."

