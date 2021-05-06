May 6, 2021
Top 10 European unicorns born in the first quarter of 2021
6 min
Dominated by Germany and the UK but with contributions from Sweden, Switzerland, Austria and the Netherlands, these 10 startups became unicorns in the first quarter of 2021, between January 1 and March 31, all reaching values greater than US$1bn.
While the industries of fintech and software enterprise reign list supreme, ecommerce also gets a look-in.
Here are the top 10 unicorns born in Q1 2021, ranked by valuation.
You might also like these articles
Powered by
Close