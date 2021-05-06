May 6, 2021

Top 10 European unicorns born in the first quarter of 2021
Kate Birch
Now worth more than US$1 billion, each of these European-born startups achieved unicorn status in the first quarter of 2021. We rank them by value

Dominated by Germany and the UK but with contributions from Sweden, Switzerland, Austria and the Netherlands, these 10 startups became unicorns in the first quarter of 2021, between January 1 and March 31, all reaching values greater than US$1bn. 

While the industries of fintech and software enterprise reign list supreme, ecommerce also gets a look-in.

Here are the top 10 unicorns born in Q1 2021, ranked by valuation. 

