Cylera IoMT NHS

April 12, 2021
 The benefits of the IoMT continues to grow as more advances are made and increasingly innovative technologies are developed. However, as its scale proliferates, the number of vulnerability points that can be exploited by hackers and malicious actors also exponentially increases. This is where Cylera comes in. Cylera recognised the critical gap in safeguarding patient data. The industry needed a way to address the complex technological and operational challenges inherent in securing and managing connected medical devices and IoT. 

