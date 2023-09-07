Digital health & AI advancements at King Saud Medical City

King Saud Medical City (previously known as Shemaisi Hospital) is one of the largest public district general hospitals.

In 1956, it had a level one trauma centre in Riyadh and was one of the largest territory care centres in Saudi Arabia, with the capacity for 1,500 inpatients. The original building consisted of small segments. Now, it's a complex that changed to a hospital in 2010. In 2020, the first digital operating theatre opened in Riyadh with a robotic surgery. In 2023, the hospital launched its first HIS system.

Now, King Saud Medical City is known for its emergency department and having the largest referral centre in Saudi Arabia for orthopaedic surgery and neurosurgery.

Rayed Althukhais is Director of Digital Excellence at King Saud Medical City.

“My responsibility within the in-house and offshore development as well as the integration between internal and external systems,” he explains. “I'm part of the CAP advisory report and the Technical Committee of Digital Transformation in King Saud Medical City.”

Althukhais is also acting as a Programme Director and Portfolio Manager, he is also overseeing the mobility and the business support programmes.

Here, he tells us more.

