UK industry leaders want more support for women in business

Leaders join forces to put pressure on Chancellor

Earlier this week, more than 100 industry leaders from finance, technology and the entrepreneurial support system came together to come up with solutions to the problems facing female founders.

The result was a letter penned by Kelly Devine, President of Mastercard in the UK and Ireland, Emma Jones, founder of Enterprise Nation, Karen Licurse, Managing Director of Digital Boost, and Anthony Impey, CEO of Be the Business.

They outline the issues which continue to plague women trying to make their in business, while also emphasising the benefits they can bring from an economic perspective.

Addressing the Chancellor of the Exchequer, the letter says: “We were pleased to hear you speak about the importance of entrepreneurialism to the UK economy recently.

“Nowhere is the spirit of entrepreneurship more apparent than in the country’s small and micro businesses, and it’s encouraging to see that more women are setting up businesses than ever before.

“But whether it’s the cost of childcare, the lack of funding given to female founders, fewer role models or limited access to upskilling or support networks, if you’re a woman starting a business in the UK today there are simply more barriers in your way.

“There is a huge economic upside to supporting female entrepreneurs. The Rose Review found that £250 billion (US$305bn) of new value could be added to the UK economy if women started and scaled new businesses at the same rate as men.”