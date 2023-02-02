UK workers more comfortable discussing mental health at work

More than one in four British and Northern Irish workers find that work is the best place to talk about their mental health, according to a new study led by Mind.

Having surveyed more than 5,000 full-time employees, the charity discovered that 27% feel more comfortable discussing their mental wellbeing in the workplace than anywhere else.

It means the workplace ranked higher than cafes (21%), pubs (17%), gyms (17%) and libraries (9%) when it comes to seeking support.

The findings raise a number of important questions over the deterioration of mental health in the workforce, especially given the dramatic move towards home and hybrid working since the pandemic.