1000heads Group receives investment from UK’s Phoenix Equity Partners

The UK-based word of mouth agency, 1000heads Group, has received an investment from Phoenix Equity Partners.

The mid-market private equity firm will support 1000heads – which provides social media-led data and insights, and strategic consultancy to businesses – to accelerate its expansion plans, as the firm targets international growth.

1000heads was founded in 2000 in the UK, and has since opened offices in New York, Sydney, Dubai, and Berlin.

“We have been on an exciting journey and we wanted a partner who shared our vision for the future, and who would enable us to grow rapidly while preserving our independent culture and identity,” stated Mike Rowe, Founder of 1000heads.

SEE ALSO:

“From our first conversation, it was clear that Phoenix understood our ambitions and is best placed to help us realise them.”

The firm now employs 150 members of staff, and has seen its revenue increase by more than 20% per annum over recent years.

“The 1000heads team has achieved great things over the last few years, growing rapidly, winning new accounts and continuing to build trusted relationships with some of the best brands on the planet,” commented Mike Davison, CEO of 1000heads.

“The partnership with Phoenix is going to help us support our continued growth with investment in infrastructure, operations and footprint.”