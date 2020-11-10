Article
Africa Fintech Summit drives Africa’s tech opportunities

By Georgia Wilson
November 10, 2020
Africa Fintech Summit 2020 partners with APO group to drive technology opportunities in Africa...

In an announcement made by Dedalus Global and Ibex Frontier - co presenters of the Africa Fintech Summit 2020 - the event has partnered with APO Group, with ambitions to accelerate the growth of Africa’s technology ecosystem which received more than US$2bn in VC funding in 2019. 

This latest partnership made by APO group, falls in line with the group’s commitment to ‘African excellence’, by helping organisations, startups, and entrepreneurs, regionally and globally, 

“With low bank penetration rates and high adoption of alternative methods like mobile money, Africa is predicted to be the future of fintech,” reports APO Group, adding that the Africa Fintech Summit has strived to facilitate this growth by “supporting over US$30mn in capital raise efforts for startups, regulatory roundtables, job creation, and investor-related workshops.”

APO Group’s reach, alongside the participation of global technology influencers, is expected to drive further investor interest in Africa.

“APO Group is thrilled to be the strategic partner for this year’s African Fintech Summit. I cannot think of a more important time than now, for some of the best innovators and investors in the world to come together to provide input on how global economies can recover. I look forward to thought provoking and insightful discussions from the more than sixty speakers, from six continents,” commented Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and chairman of APO Group.

