Al Mal Capital expects more foreign investment into the UAE

Al Mal Capital – a subsidiary of Dubai Investments – has said that the diversification of the UAE’s economy, coupled with the Expo 2020 projects and increased confidence will contribute towards more foreign direct investments [FDI] influx into the country.

Al Mal Capital believes that the main challenge to the GCC economies has been the drop of oil prices globally; but the positive sentiment in the wake of Expo 2020 projects, the jobs it will create and the potential growth expected in the tourism sector, will hold the UAE in good stead as it is well-positioned to take advantage of emerging opportunities with strong macro-economic fundamentals in place.

Al Mal Capital is part of the Investors’ Zone at AIM with Dubai Investments PJSC. At the AIM exhibition, involving over 150 public and private sector investment bodies, Al Mal Capital also showcased its MENA opportunities and challenges report. Licensed and regulated by Central Bank of UAE and headquartered in Dubai, Al Mal Capital offers a range of investment products across its business lines of Corporate Finance/ Advisory, Financial Markets Intermediary and Asset Management.

