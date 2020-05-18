Article
Corporate Finance

Art Dubai brings $35 million to local economy

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
A report released by The Art Dubai Group has revealed that last year's Art Dubai and Design Days Dubai brought $35 million to the local enonomy across seven days.

The Art Dubai Group, a joint venture with the DIFC, is the partnership that owns and manages the region's most successful art and design fairs, festivals and programming.

The research was carried out by independent body Repucom and combines detail from local and international art world professionals, revealing the substantial financial contributions to the cultural and tourism industries in the UAE.

Key findings include that visitors to Art Dubai and Design Days Dubai paid for 27,500 hotel nights, and made an estimates 6,000 art and design purchases.

Art Dubai 2016 starts on 16 March.

