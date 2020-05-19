Article
Corporate Finance

Associated British Foods profits forecast boosted by Primark gains

By Johan De Mulder
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Primark's strong recent financial performance has helped Associated British Foods (ABF) move further ahead of its profits forecast for the year.

The conglomerate, which alongside Primark also runs the likes The Silver Spoon Company and Twinings, says it expects its end-of-year report in November to report significant growth in adjusted operating profit.

Sales at Primark are expected to be 13% ahead of last year at constant currency, with a particularly strong surge in the UK market due to an increase in retail selling space. 

See also:


"Primark has performed particularly well in the UK where full year sales are expected to be 10% ahead of last year on a comparable basis and our share of the total clothing market has increased significantly," ABF said in a statement.

"After a good first half, third quarter trading was particularly strong in the lead up to Easter and early trading of the new autumn/winter range has been encouraging."

ABF has also announced that it's set to acquire Acetum S.p.A., one of Europe's leading producers of balsamic vinegar and other products.

Acetum exported to over 60 countries worldwide and generating net sales of €103m in 2016.

EuropeFinanceRetailUnited Kingdom
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability