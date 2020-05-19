BASF to acquire Solvay's global polyamide business for €1.6bn
BASF has secured a deal to acquire rival Solvay's global polyamide operation for €1.6bn.
The German chemicals giant will strengthen its position in the nylon business with the purchase, allowing it to exploit key markets in Asia and South America.
Solvay's polyamide business generated €1.3bn worth of sales in 2016 and it employs 2,400 workers around the globe.
The company's decision to sell it off is part of its longer-term strategy to divest its business to focus on applications in the aerospace, automotive and oil and gas industries.
"Solvay’s planned divestment of Polyamides marks a tipping point in the profound transformation journey we began four years ago," said Solvay CEO Jean-Pierre Clamadieu.
"Successful completion of this transaction will further reinforce Solvay as a multi-specialty chemical group, delivering superior growth and sustainable value."
The formalities of the deal are expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2018.
