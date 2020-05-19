Article
Corporate Finance

BT made record revenue through carbon-saving products in 2018

By Bruno Reis
May 19, 2020
The British telecommunications company, BT, has revealed it generated £5.5bn (US$6.99bn) from the sale of products and services that contribute to carbon savings last year.

The figure contributed to 23.4% of the firm’s total revenue for 2018, edie.net reported.

The company released the results in its latest Digital Impact and Sustainability report. The firm’s revenue from carbon-combative products rose from £5.3bn ($6.74bn) in 2017.

In 2018, the products sold by BT enabled customers to reduce their emissions by 11.7mn tonnes – a 200,000 tonne year-on-year improvement – due to a greater focus on renewable energy.

BT has set the goal of helping its customers collectively reduce their emissions by three times its own end-to-end emissions.

With the 3:1 ratio being the target, the company’s figure rose from 2.4:1 in 2017 to 2.6:1 in 2018.

“Climate action makes sense for business and through our people, products and services we’ve been able to take some dramatic steps towards tackling one of society’s biggest challenges,” stated Gabrielle Giner, Head of Environmental Sustainability at BT.

