Article
Corporate Finance

Burberry ‘mystery investor' revealed

By Jess Shanahan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Shares in the luxury fashion brand rose six percent amid rumours that a takeover could be in the works. Reports suggested that it had asked bankers to look into the mystery investor who has built up a stake of five percent in the company.

It was later revealed that such requests to banks that handle investments are normal and stakes often change in businesses of this size.

A person familiar with the matter said that Burberry later learned that the stake of five percent had been accumulated by multiple investors via HSBC, triggering the excitement that a mystery investor may be building up a stake in the brand.

This confusion sent share prices up 6.6 percent on Tuesday before falling down 5.5 percent on Wednesday when the multiple investors were revealed. This puts the share price at just above the point it was before reports of the mystery investor surfaced on Monday.

Follow @BizReviewEurope on Twitter.

HSBCfinanceFashionshares
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability