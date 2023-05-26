Canva invests in Europe with opening of London campus

Canva, Australia’s second most valuable brand, has unveiled its first European campus as the company looks to expand into new territory.

The visual communication company is increasing its investment in Europe with the opening of a new base in London.

Speaking at a media event showcasing new market research and platform insights, Canva founders Melanie Perkins, Cliﬀ Obrecht and Cameron Adams discussed the role the European market will play in the company’s long-term eﬀorts to remain the number one platform of its kind, while also outlining the company’s strategy for continued growth in the region.