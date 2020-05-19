Article
Corporate Finance

Deutsche Bank could transfer assets from London to Frankfurt

By Bruno Reis
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The German financial institution, Deutsche Bank, is reportedly considering relocating large volumes of assets from the UK to Germany.

According to sources, the bank is looking to move the assets from the UK’s capital, London, to its headquarters in Frankfurt, Reuters reported.

The plan follows the UK’s decision to leave the European Union (EU), which is anticipated to happen in 2019.

SEE ALSO:

Deutsche Bank is also expected to reduce the size of its operations in the UK, as well as make the unit a ringfenced arm.

The firm currently has around €600bn (US$699bn) in capital based in London. According to the Financial Times, the company may be moving as much as three quarters of the capital to Frankfurt.

The Financial Times also reported that the bank is considering shrinking its balance sheet in London, aiming to make it smaller the firm’s US holding company’s US$145bn assets.

It is anticipated that the process of transferring the total assets would take between three and five years, if not more.

UKGermanyDeutsche BankLondon
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability