DHL agree a deal to buy 14 Boeing 777 jets for €4bn

DHL has made headlines on the first day of the Farnborough International Airshow by announcing a deal to buy 14 of Boeing’s 777 freight jets for €4bn.

The prestigious show, which opened on Monday and runs for the remainder of the week at the site 50 miles to the west of London, is expected to generate a number of similar agreements as the likes of Boeing and Airbus battle for industry prominence.

At its last hosting in 2016, the show saw $124bn worth of sales and commitments made – and DHL has this year kicked things off with the Boeing contract.

See also:



As the largest twin-engine cargo airplane in the world, the Boeing 777 Freighter is capable of flying 4,900 nautical miles (9,070 kilometres) with a cargo load of 102 tons. The new order will double the size of DHL's global 777 fleet, giving access to more markets and more customers.

"We are delighted to announce the acquisition of 14 new 777 Freighters as we renew part of our long-haul fleet with this best-in-class fuel efficient freighter type that will make a significant step towards DHL's zero emissions target by 2050," said Charlie Dobbie, from DHL Express’ Global Network Operations & Aviation division.

Boeing Commercial Airplanes President & CEO Kevin McAllister added: "The 777 Freighter is an airplane perfectly suited to DHL's needs, offering an outstanding payload capability, with incredible range to service its extensive intercontinental network and unmatched reliability.”

