DHL begins international distribution of COVID-19 vaccine

In an announcement made by DHL the company has reported the start of its international distribution operations for the COVID-19 vaccine The first vaccine with flights operated by DHL Express and DHL Global Forwarding was received by Israel last week. DHL Global Forwarding also dedicated a charter flight for additional supplies of vaccine doses, with more to follow.

"After numerous months of preparation we are happy that our mission of vaccine distribution has now started and we could contribute our logistics expertise and capabilities to make vaccines accessible worldwide. The current crisis has shown how indispensable international logistics networks are for ensuring that societies have the necessary personal protective equipment and test kits to secure their health. Now we are embarking on the next step in our common fight against the coronavirus. Our teams across 220 countries and territories and our global network as the backbone of cross-border Express logistics is ready - to deliver anytime and anywhere,” commented Travis Cobb, Head of Global Network Operations and Aviation at DHL Express.

"The development of a Coronavirus vaccine is a silver lining and we are proud to play an active role as the most global logistics provider in bringing this silver lining to people. With our extensive logistics expertise in the Life Sciences & Healthcare sector paired with the commitment and passion of our people we want to play our part in making the Corona pandemic history. That's the purpose of Deutsche Post DHL Group - connecting people and improving lives,” added Thomas Mack, Head of Global Airfreight, DHL Global Forwarding.

In addition to this first flight to Israel, DHL is preparing to carry out additional flights in December and beyond with vaccines from its worldwide operating hubs. Currently more than 9,000 specialists that work across DHL are dedicated to the global network to ensure that pharmaceutical, medical devices, clinical trials, research organisations, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals and healthcare providers are connected across the entire value chain.

