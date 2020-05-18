Article
Corporate Finance

Enterprise Holdings opens 29 new rent-a-car branches in Middle East

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
undefined mins

Enterprise Holdings has announced the beginning of significant expansion of its brands in the Gulf Region, including the addition of 29 joint National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car branch offices throughout United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Jordan – plus two Enterprise Rent-A-Car locations in Saudi Arabia. 

“The Gulf Region offers significant growth opportunities due to an influx of tourists and business travelers, and the local mobility needs of domestic customers,” said Peter A. Smith, vice president of global franchising at Enterprise Holdings, which owns the National Car RentalAlamo Rent A Car and Enterprise Rent-A-Car brands.

Enterprise Holdings’ offices in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia have been fully integrated into the company’s global reservation system for greater efficiency. These locations represent the initial phase of implementation, with additional openings in these four countries, as well as expansion into other Gulf Region countries planned for later this year.

Enterprise Holdings is operational in more than 80 countries and territories worldwide. AJAR (Al Jomaih Auto Rental), a car rental business established by the Al Jomaih Group, is the master franchisee for Enterprise Holdings in the Gulf Region. “We anticipate a great deal of success through our partnership with Enterprise, as we both are driven to become the premier car hire company in the region,” said Ibrahim M. Abdulaziz Al Jomaih, CEO of the Al Jomaih Group.

Founded in 1936 and with more than 7,000 employees, Al Jomaih Group is a highly diversified business that is recognized as a leader in many consumer, commercial and industrial sectors in Saudi Arabia.

Follow @BusinessRevME

Read the April 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine

UAEJordanQatarSaudi Arabia
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability