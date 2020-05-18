Enterprise Holdings opens 29 new rent-a-car branches in Middle East

Enterprise Holdings has announced the beginning of significant expansion of its brands in the Gulf Region, including the addition of 29 joint National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car branch offices throughout United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Jordan – plus two Enterprise Rent-A-Car locations in Saudi Arabia.

“The Gulf Region offers significant growth opportunities due to an influx of tourists and business travelers, and the local mobility needs of domestic customers,” said Peter A. Smith, vice president of global franchising at Enterprise Holdings, which owns the National Car Rental, Alamo Rent A Car and Enterprise Rent-A-Car brands.

Enterprise Holdings’ offices in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Jordan and Saudi Arabia have been fully integrated into the company’s global reservation system for greater efficiency. These locations represent the initial phase of implementation, with additional openings in these four countries, as well as expansion into other Gulf Region countries planned for later this year.

Enterprise Holdings is operational in more than 80 countries and territories worldwide. AJAR (Al Jomaih Auto Rental), a car rental business established by the Al Jomaih Group, is the master franchisee for Enterprise Holdings in the Gulf Region. “We anticipate a great deal of success through our partnership with Enterprise, as we both are driven to become the premier car hire company in the region,” said Ibrahim M. Abdulaziz Al Jomaih, CEO of the Al Jomaih Group.

Founded in 1936 and with more than 7,000 employees, Al Jomaih Group is a highly diversified business that is recognized as a leader in many consumer, commercial and industrial sectors in Saudi Arabia.

Follow @BusinessRevME

Read the April 2016 issue of Business Review Middle East magazine