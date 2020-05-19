Article
Corporate Finance

EU economy expands at the fastest rate since 2007

By Bruno Reis
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The European Union (EU) economy grew at the fastest pace in 10 years in 2017.

According to Eurostat, the union’s economy rose by 2.5% last year, with the final quarter expanding by 0.6% compared to the previous year.

Prior to this growth, the economy had not expanded this much since 2007, which recorded a growth of 2.7%.

Germany, the largest economy in the EU, grew by 0.6% in the months October to December.

SEE ALSO:

This was match by France, with also grew 0.6%, but Spain expanded by a larger 0.7%.

According to Ryan Djajasaputra, economist at Investec, although the union’s four core economies did drive last year’s growth, many Eastern European economies grew notable fast, such as Latvia and Slovakia.

Djajasaputra also considered the impact of the European Central Bank’s (ECB) implementation of stimulus policies, which have reduced borrowing costs.

“Activity is being supported by strong global growth, which is helping European exporters,” reported Standard Charter’s Chief Economist Europe, Sarah Hewin.

“In terms of domestic factors, rising wages, low inflation and record-level employment are driving consumer spending; meanwhile, investment is rising, helped by strong corporate profitability and buoyant confidence.”

EUEconomygrowth
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability