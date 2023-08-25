Reaction as UAE, Saudi, Egypt, Iran invited to join BRICS

UAE proud to promote peace, stability, prosperity



Ahmed Al Sayegh, Minister of State, added that the UAE is a global hub for trade and economic development, with a foreign policy focused on supporting long-term economic prosperity. The country adopts innovative strategies and is working to build an economy based on knowledge and diversity, reinforced by scientific and technological progress.

“We are pleased to join the BRICS group, which the UAE recognises as a mechanism to promote global peace, stability, and prosperity,” said Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation.

“The UAE believes in championing multilateralism and actively contributing to important international arenas. This includes engaging with BRICS, participating regularly in the G20 process, and hosting the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) climate conference in November.”

Business leaders in the UAE were quick to show their support for the move.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Beeah Group took to social media to say: “As a member of BRICS, I believe the UAE will lead resolutions to address unprecedented challenges that demand collective efforts; and shape the development of a sustainable global economy.”

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park said: “What a wonderful day for us in the UAE. This visionary achievement will open new economic and business opportunities for our local business, entrepreneurship ecosystem and investors.”

If all invited countries join BRICS, that will more than double the number of members from five to 11. Outside of the Middle East, Argentina and Ethiopia were also invited to join BRICS.

