Article
Corporate Finance

European markets see slump amid recession fears

By Jess Shanahan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Yesterday European stocks fell to a 16-month low, extending last week’s slump. Investors have been put off by falling bond yields and the fact that crude oil prices have declined another 2% after a meeting between OPEC producers Saudi Arabia and Venezuela provided no indication they’d be able to do anything to boost prices.

Germany’s DAX was the biggest loser, down 2.4%, while the French CAC 40 declined by 2.29% and London’s FTSE 100 was down 1.76%. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 2.5%.

Much of this is down to worries over global growth in the financial sector and effect of negative interest rates on Europe. Concern over the health of the sector, which has prompted comparisons with the early days of the global financial crisis in 2008, pushed borrowing costs in the euro zone's most indebted countries higher and sent investors to the relative safety of ultra-low-risk government debt.

This is likely to have an effect on US markets too. 

Follow @BizReviewEurope

stock marketfinance
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability