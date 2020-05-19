Article
Corporate Finance

Five of seven Premier League TV rights packages sold for £4.46bn

By Jason Harris
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Five rights packages to show England’s Premier League games between 2019-2022 have been sold to Sky and BT for a combined £4.464bn, with two live packages yet to be sold.

Sky again won the majority of the rights, paying £3.58bn to show 128 Premier League matches each season beginning 2019/2020, whilst BT themselves paid £885mn, securing one package to show 32 games per season.

See also:

Interestingly, despite the huge sums on offer, the amount that Sky and BT are paying has fallen from the £5.14bn in 2015 to £4.46bn in the latest set of rights. Further, the amount that Sky is willing to pay per game has fallen as much as 14% from £10.8mn to £9.3mn.

“This suggests that there is clearly a ceiling that consumers are willing to pay for watching Premier League games and subsequently what providers’ are willing to bid for,” said Paolo Pescatore, Vice President, Multiplay and Media, CCS Insight.

The remaining two packages featuring simultaneous matches are expected to go to internet streaming providers such as Amazon or Google, with the Premier League having revealed that it has received interest from multiple bidders for the packages.

footballAmazonGoogleBT
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability