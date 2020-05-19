Article
Corporate Finance

Groupe PSA brands make records profits following Opel-Vauxhall success

By Bruno Reis
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

Opel-Vauxhall has reported turning a profit in the first half of 2018, despite its recent history was lossmaking.

The company, which was acquired by the French automobile manufacturer, Groupe PSA, from General Motors, recorded a €502mn (US$587mn) profit in the review period.

In previous half, the last six months of 2017, the company made a loss of €179mn ($209mn), which contributed to its yearly loss of €257 ($300.5mn).

The first six months to June of this year mark the two brands’ first profit since 1999.

SEE ALSO:

“Opel-Vauxhall teams have started to deliver good results to build the New Opel Vauxhall and are eager to unleash further potential,” the Financial Times reported Carlos Travares, Chief Executive Officer of Groupe PSA.

“The turnaround of Opel-Vauxhall is now clearly under way,” Jean-Baptiste de Chatillon, Groupe PSA’s Chief Finacial Officer, informed Reuters.

During the review period, Groupe PSA’s operating profits rose by 41% in comparison with the same period of the previous year.

The first half saw the manufacturer’s operating profits reach €3bn (US$3.51bn), with revenues jumping by 40% to €38.6bn ($45.13bn).

The company’s older brands, such as Peugeot, Citroën, and DS, increased by 30% in the six months to €1.9bn ($2.22bn).

Groupe PSAPeugeotCitroenOpel-Vauxhall
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability