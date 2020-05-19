Renault and Groupe PSA to expand electric and carsharing services in Paris

Renault and Groupe PSA, two of France's biggest auto manufacturers, have each revealed plans to extend electric mobility and carsharing services in Paris.

Groupe PSA, which owns recognisable French brands such as Citroen and Peugeot, is set to launch its Free2Move service by the last quarter of the year, providing 500 electric vehicles across the capital as it aims to become a main player in sustainable mobility.

Renault has joined forces with the City of Paris to develop short, medium and long-term actions in favour of the development of connected and autonomous electric vehicles. Starting in September this year, Renault will roll out its electric vehicles while longer-term, the pair will develop a major working group to collaborate and share ideas on the future of mobility.

See also:



"As the European leader in electric vehicles, Groupe Renault has also been a player in mobility services for several years, notably through Renault Mobility and the Zity car-sharing system in Madrid," said Thierry Bolloré, Executive Vice President of Groupe Renault.

"Today, we are delighted to be part of the City of Paris' desire to develop electric mobility for all, which is safe and respectful of the environment. This shared vision launches an ambitious model that can inspire many cities in France and around the world."

In March, Business Chief reported that Daimler was primed to acquire 100% control of German carsharing service car2go Europe for €70mn from Europcar Group.