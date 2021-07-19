Octopus Installs EV Charging in London with Peugeot e-Expert

For companies to make the most of the global switch to electric vehicles (EV), there is a certain level of infrastructure required to do so. In the UK, there are currently more than 42,000 EV charging points in over 15,500 locations, but a significantly higher number of installations are required before they can replace the fuel industry. Until now, the yearly average of installations has been around 7,000 per year, which will need to reach 35,000 per year before the UK is ready for electrification of the automotive sector.

Octopus Energy, a provider of energy services and an operator of vehicle charging networks is receiving support from the automotive industry to carry out the efficient and sustainable implementation of EV charging technology. Peugeot’s commercial vehicle arm will deliver a fleet of 23 all-electric e-Expert vans ahead of its operational expansion.

According to a Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure (WLTP), the vehicles are capable of reaching a 205-mile (330km) range on a single charge - with its 75KWh battery - and have a maximum payload of 1,226kg. With the new e-Expert, the company can operate within London’s ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) without incurring any costs.

What Does This Mean for EV Infrastructure?

With the demand for EV charging installations at an all-time high, the new Peugeot fleet provides Octopus with access to London’s streets with lower costs and allows the company to carry out its operations with zero-carbon output. This is an important step that will provide the UK with the required level of installations, thanks to backing from the automotive company and finance provided by FREE2MOVE Lease UK.

“Our 23 new Peugeot e-Expert vans ensure that we are at the forefront of decarbonising our entire technology fleet,” says John Szymik, Chief Executive Officer of Octopus Energy Services. “With our new vehicles, we will be able to install the next generation of clean energy products, including heat pumps, electric vehicle chargers and smart meters. This will help improve air quality in UK cities and reduce the country’s overall emissions.”

Octopus also has agreements in place with the German joint venture Ionity, a provider of HPC charging units, for its the UK and mainland Europe installations to be connected to Octopus’ Electric Juice Network (EJN). This was added to the agreement between the two companies, which also means that all of Ionity’s HPC charges in the UK are powered by Octopus renewable energy.