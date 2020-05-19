Article
Corporate Finance

How small businesses benefit from the UK budget

By Jess Shanahan
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

The UK budget was announced by George Osborne yesterday and it looks like small businesses are the clear winners this year. However, it looks like it’ll be bigger businesses that foot the bill.

One thing the Federation of Small Businesses and SME owners all over the UK have been campaigning for is lower business rates because these can sometimes vastly outweigh what’s paid in corporation tax.

Yesterday’s budget announced that 630,000 small businesses will pay no business rates from next year. Osborne claimed the reduction would save around £7 billion per year for businesses.

Big businesses, however, aren’t quite so lucky with a crackdown on multinational tax avoidance by tightening the rules on deductibility of interest and how businesses carry forward losses. These new rules are expected to raise £9 billion over the forecast period to 2021.

The Chancellor also said that the rate of corporation tax would be reduced by 17 percent by April 2020. 

Follow @BizReviewEurope

small businessbudgetUKTax
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability