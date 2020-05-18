Article
Corporate Finance

India is lead DAFZA investor

By Bizclik Editor
May 18, 2020
Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA) has reported an increase of 23 percent in the number of Indian companies operating within the Freezone during 2015. Statistics reveal that India came first in the list of DAFZA investors by country last year, accounting for 38 percent of total Asia Pacific investments. The majority of investments from Indian companies are in the electronics and communications sector, which ranked first at 25 percent, followed by the computer, internet and IT solutions sector at 14 percent.

DAFZA revealed that it will continue developing investment incentives and applying international best practices, adopting the latest innovative technologies and providing integrated infrastructure to attract more Indian investments in line with its tireless efforts to contribute to further enhancing the strong economic, trade and investment ties between India and the UAE. DAFZA seeks to deliver an integrated portfolio of facilities to encourage the participation of Indian companies in the UAE's ongoing development and investment projects which attracted Indian investments of AED 59 billion over the past year.

