Indian FinTech company launches in UK

India's leading online investment bank for SMEs is launching in the UK. SMERGERS offers a regulated online marketplace for SMEs looking to finance or sell their business.

In India, the platform is extensively used by SME business owners to connect with business buyers, banks, multi-national companies, strategic investors, investment banks/business brokers. The platform also simplifies the process of finding a reliable solution provider to support the deal process.

The FinTech company’s expansion will also see it launching in the US, Canada, Australia and the UAE.

CEO Mr Vishal Devanath said: "With our impact in the Indian market, we are excited to bring our platform to the international SME and investor community. When it comes to financing, investment management, buying a business or selling a business, SME business owners are left on their own. Our team has a keen understanding of the critical gaps and competitive landscape of the investment banking/business brokerage space in the countries we are expanding to, helping us provide comprehensive solutions for SME entrepreneurs' next business investment or exit."

