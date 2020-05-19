Article
Corporate Finance

Indian FinTech company launches in UK

By Kirti Khanna
May 19, 2020
undefined mins

India's leading online investment bank for SMEs is launching in the UK. SMERGERS offers a regulated online marketplace for SMEs looking to finance or sell their business.

In India, the platform is extensively used by SME business owners to connect with business buyers, banks, multi-national companies, strategic investors, investment banks/business brokers. The platform also simplifies the process of finding a reliable solution provider to support the deal process.

The FinTech company’s expansion will also see it launching in the US, Canada, Australia and the UAE.

CEO Mr Vishal Devanath said: "With our impact in the Indian market, we are excited to bring our platform to the international SME and investor community. When it comes to financing, investment management, buying a business or selling a business, SME business owners are left on their own. Our team has a keen understanding of the critical gaps and competitive landscape of the investment banking/business brokerage space in the countries we are expanding to, helping us provide comprehensive solutions for SME entrepreneurs' next business investment or exit."

Follow @BizReviewEurope

UKSMEsIndianFintech
Share
Share

Featured Articles

From apprentice to CEO – climbing the corporate ladder

To celebrate UK National Apprenticeship Week, we spotlight 8 chief executives in Europe who began as apprentices and rose through the ranks to run the show

Swiss multinational SGS begins rollout of digital Squads

In a drive towards becoming the digital leader in the TIC industry, SGS launches state-of-the-art digital operations which it plans to roll out worldwide

Report: 3 in 5 UK tech firms say they are behind in DE&I

Research by global consultancy Thoughtworks shows 3 out of 5 UK tech businesses say they have work to do on diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I)

Long-stay, tailored, outdoor – what travellers want in 2022

Leadership & Strategy

Meet the CEO: Why Jonathan Akeroyd is bossing luxury goods

Leadership & Strategy

Sail of the century for CDPLC

Sustainability