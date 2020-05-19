[Infographic] Top 10 Most Expensive Houses in the World

The world is home to some stunning houses, with the British Monarchy residing at the most valuable as Buckingham Palace is calculated to be worth $1.5 billion (€1.25 billion).

The first 'home' to pass the one billion dollar mark follows closely behind - an amazing 27-storey 400,000 square foot construction in Mumbai, India.

Comparecamp.com has carried out research and put together a ranking of the most expensive residences in the world and produced the below infographic. Take a look to see who owns the most expensive properties on the earth, and where these can be found.

In the infographic you can also find out: