KAU to host exhibition and conference on King Fahd bin Abdulaziz history

Saudi Arabia's King Abdulaziz University (KAU) is gearing up for hosting an exhibition and conference on the life of the late King Fahd bin Abdulaziz under the title of titled 'Al-Fahad: A Spirit of Leadership' due to be organized from 16-28 November 2015 under the patronage of Emir of Makkah Prince Khalid Al-Faisal.

His Royal Highness Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the event, paid a visit to KAU on this occasion and was received by KAU Acting President, Prof Abdurrahman Alyoubi.

Prof Alyoubi seized the opportunity to thank Prince Turki for choosing KAU to host this year's event, stressing that KAU would leave no stone unturned to make the event a success.

According to Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd, Chairman of the Executive Committee of the event, the programme will include a variety of activities for families, youth and children, in addition to speeches, training workshops on the qualities of leadership for the youth and the nurturing of leadership in the child.