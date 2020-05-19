Last call to enter Discovering Start-Ups competition

The 6th Discovering Start-Ups Competition (DS15), jointly organised by Cambridge Wireless (CW) and SETsquared, has already seen tech start-up entries from across the UK and Europe from mobile apps and IoT to Big Data and software solutions for education and healthcare. As the deadline for entries approaches - 12 noon, Monday 14th September – it is the last chance for early stage tech companies, digital entrepreneurs and SMEs to win the chance to pitch their business ideas to an expert panel of judges and VCs representing Google, London Business Angels, Deloitte UK, Amadeus Capital Partners, Wayra, Telecom Italia, IBM, Samsung and many more.



The London final on 21st October 2015 is sponsored and hosted by business advisory firm Deloitte who continue to drive tech enterprise innovation through the Fast 500 initiative and last year invested £25 million in their own employees’ start-up ventures.



David Cobb, innovation tax partner at Deloitte comments “often working with limited resources, it can be difficult for start-ups to dedicate enough time and investment to research and development. Competitions such as this recognise the endeavour that early-stage businesses put into the development of new ideas and creating valuable intellectual property. Innovation is a fundamental component of economic growth. Deloitte is proud to support aspiring businesses in the UK and Europe as they aim to revolutionise their respective industries through innovation and entrepreneurship”.



DS15 is a unique opportunity to gain professional business insight and immediate feedback during the London final from highly experienced entrepreneurs, VCs and investment experts. Here are some of the competition highlights:

· Prestige: Past winners and runners-up of Discovering Start-Ups include Chirp, MagicSolver Giftgaming® and PLAYIR.

· Exposure and Mentorship: The current line-up of 30 judges for the finals includes the top VCs and entrepreneurs in technology. Past panels have included Anthony Tomlinson (Google), Zygmunt Lozinski (IBM), Miles Kirby (Qualcomm Ventures) and many more

· Free to enter

· Exhibitor Space: DS15 finalists exhibit at no charge at the prestigious Deloitte’s London offices

· The Prize: The five winners will each receive a prize fund that includes one year Founder membership with Cambridge Wireless, £500 cash prize courtesy of Qualcomm Ventures, a place on the SETsquared Entrepreneur Training Programme and the opportunity to pitch at the ‘Future of Wireless International Conference 2016’. Four of the winners will secure a place within the semi-finals of the Wayra Acceleration programme and one winner will be fast tracked straight to the finals. UK based winners will also receive one ticket to Mobile World Congress sponsored by UKTI with a pitching opportunity at the UKTI Start – Up Zone and one winner will have the chance to have a pod in the Four Years from NowZone.



To strike up a conversation about DS15 @CambWireless and feature your tech innovations, please use #DSrupt



Jointly managed by Cambridge Wireless (CW) and SETsquared, DS15 is kindly sponsored and hosted by Deloitte along with Qualcomm Ventures, Google, IC Resources, Provence Partnership and supported by St John’s Innovation Centre, Tech City UK, techUK Wayra, New Entrepreneurs Foundation, UKTI and Cambridge Wireless Business SIG Champions.

Tickets for this fast-paced event are now available. To find out more about this event, please visit the DS15 website, alternatively contact Louise Higgins at [email protected] or call +44 (0) 1223 967 101

